Aries, Gemini, Leo: THESE zodiac signs tend to become cult leaders

Being a cult leader is not easy and not every cult is bad but there are some zodiac signs who're born to be cult leaders and have a way of getting people to join their cult.

Some people just have such an amazing personality and tend to have a growing following. They know how to charm people and show them a different perspective towards things. They're born leaders and seem to know how to get people to do their bidding and they don't need to brainwash people in order to do that. Some people have all the traits to become a cult leader and while most people assume that cult leaders are just crazy people who brainwash people but that's not true. Cults are just a group of people who follow a different perspective. A cult could be a yoga cult or a meditation cult or it could be a cult of people who follow horror films. Every cult is not necessarily a bad thing and not every cult is a religious one. And every cult leader needs a lot more than just a charming personality. They need to know the right way to lead their followers and have to shoulder all the responsibilities and that takes a lot of guts. Here are some zodiac signs who are most likely to be cult leaders.

1. Scorpio

They're known to be mysterious and tricky and know exactly how to start rituals and hold initiating ceremonies. They have an alluring personality and enjoy have an interesting cult which is all about the masks and money and mystery.

2. Gemini

They know how to get someone to join a cult and if you manage to put your foot down they will make you feel like you're the loser for not being a part of the cult. They'll make your sign away your life and make you do things that you normally wouldn't. They use fear to get people to join their cult.

3. Leo

They're born leaders and they seem to have a way with words. This is what makes them a great cult leader. They know how to convince you and change your mind and make you do things their way and they lead you well but you should be scared of where they might lead you.

4. Aries

They're the kind who will have a cult of all the crazy people and leader seems to be even crazier. They come up with some of the most absurd and dangerous ideas and their cult tends to be intense.

5. Virgo

They're known to be perfectionists and tend to over analyse people and have an eye for all the little things. They manage to gain a huge following of people who have low self-worth due to their habit of criticising people. This is what attracts such people towards a Virgo as it makes them look up to them.

6. Sagittarius

They're charming and very intelligent and this is what makes them a good cult leader. It's difficult to resist them because their ideas and ideologies are out of the box and very intense. They don't plan to be a leader but eventually end up being the one to lead people. They're natural leaders and love being spontaneous.

