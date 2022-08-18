Aries to Gemini, See zodiac signs who have sudden moods swings that change like the weather

It can be a daunting prospect to see a dear friend who has a usually friendly and cheery personality turn into a dark hearted monster in a matter of minutes. But some star signs are unusually plagued by their emotions. If you ask them what the matter is, they may never respond for their mood swings have set in. From Aries to Gemini, see zodiac signs who have sudden moods change that change like the weather.

Aries

One of the most temperamental signs of the zodiac, an Aries has a pleasing personality until the time that they are having one of their foul moods. When such a gloom sets in, they tend to manage it in an unhealthy way by lashing out at those around them. When the skies clear and their mood lifts, they sometimes find that they have lost a valuable friendship or two due to their poorly chosen words that hurt their loved ones.

Gemini

Gemini is usually a very sunny and positive person. In fact, they manage to behave cordially with everyone at work and also their friends even when they are upset or feeling unwell. However, it is their closest family members who have to pay the price, for this air sign tends to sulk for ages. This air sign is unable to process their emotions easily and hence tends to bottle them up until they let it out in the form of tears.

Cancer

As the sensitive crab, a Cancer is used to mood swings that come and go just like the moon’s phases. This water sign processes their emotions beautifully by letting people know that they need space to recover and recuperate from their latest disappointment. However, there are more days of gloom and doom in a Cancer’s calendar than most other star signs ever experience.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

