Capricorn to Gemini: These zodiac signs tend to take advantage of their siblings financially

The best part about sibling relationships is that you know that they are people who are family and will be in your corner for your whole life. So, it is natural that a lot of siblings depend on each other emotionally, as they walk the journey of life; while others are financially dependent on their brothers or sisters. However, there are some zodiac signs who take advantage of their siblings despite being financially self-sufficient themselves. Let’s take a look at who they are-

Capricorn

This zodiac sign possesses the level of emotional maturity that comes to very few other star signs. Nevertheless, Capricorn is as shrewd as they are expressive and they always like to have the biggest slice of the pie and will always grapple with their siblings when it comes to inheritance, a chunk of the family business or profit of any kind. Capricorn believes they deserve more and are more worthy than others.

Gemini

No matter how old a Gemini gets, they will never stop being a child when it comes to their siblings. They will always have a fun banter and be eternal pranksters around their brothers or sisters. But even when it comes to financial matters, an adult Gemini would always look to their older siblings for advice and guidance. In fact, a lot of the major fixed expenses of theirs are paid off by benevolent older siblings who feel responsible for the younger members of their family.

Sagittarius

As Sagittarius is a bit of a happy go lucky optimist, their approach to money is often lackadaisical. Sadly, this never changes, for even a middle-aged Sagittarius has been known to accumulate debt and loans that they presume their siblings would pay off or rush to bail them out when they get into trouble with their creditors eventually.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

