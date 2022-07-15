Aries to Gemini, Zodiac signs who have a mean streak and take advantage of the weak

Some zodiac signs take pride in their ability to help those less fortunate than them. But there are others who deem it a win for their wit and cunning if they are able to take advantage of those who are weaker than them. It’s time to delve in to the deeper character traits of star signs to discern who has a mean streak that they keep well hidden. So, from Aries to Virgo, take a look at zodiac signs who have a mean streak and take advantage of the weak.

Aries

An Aries has an odd sense of justice, because they are low key bullies. If you can stand up to your Aries friend, this fire sign will leave you alone and develop a healthy sense of respect and boundaries with you. However, if you are someone who is often taken for granted, this fire sign will take advantage of you and consider it their win. They often have a group of friends who all have strong and dominating personalities.

Gemini

Due to their wide spread knowledge base a Gemini often enjoys being the unchallenged authority on any subject. Even though they are often very honest, sometimes it is their candour that hurts others. In cases where their authority is challenged by others, they feel pure malice. More often than not, a Gemini who is angered tends to cut away at the other person’s self-worth making them feel bad about themselves.

Pisces

They often walk around with a huge clique which makes you think that they look after their own. However, even within their friends circle they often tend to say harsh things that break someone's heart or damage someone's ego. But even on causing irreparable damage to their friend’s self-esteem they feel no remorse. So, it can be safe to say that this water sign has a bit of a mean streak.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: From Pisces to Capricorn: Zodiac signs that are compatible with Siddhant Chaturvedi