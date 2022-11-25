Aries Horoscope Today, November 25, 2022

Your health could be affected today, and you could catch a cold. To preserve your current state of health, exercise caution. Your cheerful temperament and passion may transfer to other family members and create a joyful atmosphere in your house. Homemakers might organise a gathering, a picnic, or other activity outside. It's a sign of consistency in finances. Some couples might plan a special night out. You might be trying to find ways to cut corners on your employees' job, but the only way you can make more money for yourself is to give them a raise.

Being in the presence of family and loved ones can keep you engaged, and after spending time with those you care about most, you can feel renewed and energised all day. Doing anything with people who genuinely care about you and have no self-serving agenda is an entirely different feeling.

Career

You know exactly how to deal diplomatically and tactfully with your competitors. At work, your rivals will take advantage of any opportunity to criticise you in front of your supervisors. You'll need to quit being thrifty and start spending money on items that are essential and valuable for your company.

Health

Your health doesn't seem to be supported by the day. You must exercise extreme caution when eating. Pay attention to your health now so that it doesn't affect you later.

Love

With certainty, a caring relative will bring to your attention someone today who is unfamiliar or who you may have missed. Whenever something will go wrong in your partnership and an argument will start, you'll feel kind and patient and won't lose your temper as easily.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Green

