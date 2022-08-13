From Aries to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with John Abraham

Born on 17th December 1972, John Abraham is a typical Sagittarius. Currently, he is one of Bollywood's A-list performers. John, who began his career as a model, has been in the game for about 20 years and has effectively carved out a place for himself in the hearts of his fans. We all know how much John loves being fit and riding bikes, but he also has a heart for helping the underprivileged and combating animal cruelty, which makes him a lover of the environment. This dynamic combination of enthusiasm, intelligence, passion and adaptability is what makes John's Sagittarius personality so distinctive. Overall, fellow fire signs and air signs are the most compatible signs for Sagittarius friendships and romantic partnerships as they share the same appeal to emotion.

Listed below are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with a Sagittarius personality like John Abraham.

1. Aries

Sagittarius and Aries make wonderful partners. They appreciate one another's optimistic view on life. Because of their shared characteristics and behavioural patterns, these two zodiac signs find it simple to stay connected. They both exhibit passion and exploration because they are fire signs. They will always find interesting activities to do together.

2. Gemini

Despite being opposing signs, Gemini and Sagittarius are a very harmonious pair. There is a chance that the connection will work out well and last because there are always different things to be fascinated about. Together, they know how to have a good time since their sense of humour mesh well and there is never a dull moment.

3. Leo

Leo and Sagittarius make the ideal strong couple. Sagittarius will be drawn to Leo's exuberant and energetic spirit, and Leo will adore how amusing and fun-loving Sagittarius is. These fire signs make a wonderful couple. They rarely act envious or misinterpret each other's behavior because they provide each other a feeling of comfort and security.

4. Aquarius

Their ardour spreads like wildfire. Sagittarius and Aquarius complement each other beautifully. Due to the non-judgemental and free-spirited attitude displayed by both of these signs, they allow each other to be completely open and sincere towards one another. Overall, this connection will never become monotonous. These two possess the qualities necessary to sustain a relationship.

The aforementioned zodiac signs can win over and keep a Sagittarius man like John Abraham secured in love.

