Aries to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who neglect their health while caring for others

In today’s world, while almost everyone is selfish to the point of narcissism, there exist certain gems who are selfless to the extreme. These individuals make extremely caring mums, dads, sisters and wives who go above and beyond for their families, friends and their tribe. What’s the catch you wonder? Well, they fail to care for themselves and as a result they often suffer from poor health. Take a look at who these star signs are-

Aries

Friendships matter a great deal to Aries, and they would do all they can to keep their mates content. They often take too much on their plate while agreeing to do favors for many friends and relatives before realising that they are overburdened. As a result, they have anxiety attacks and some even face mental health issues.

Libra

Libras are nurturers and have a habit of absentmindedly thinking about their friends and family’s welfare when they could be working on themselves. They overthink about your problems just to devise solutions to help you, but if they need medicine for an common cold or fever, they may just ignore it for a more pressing task at hand.

Cancer

By their very nature, some Cancerians are hypochondriacs and would love any excuse to head off to the doctor’s clinic. This is where they thrive for they’d enjoy a happy few moments of debating about medicine before trotting off home to advise others on how they must care for themselves. However, when a real illness hits, they often prefer to brush it aside and soldier on by putting on a brave face.

Leo

You can often easily spot a Leo at a party or gathering as they will be the ones who are swiftly running around arranging snack refills, ice for everyone’s beer or even seeing to the music. This is when the party isn’t even theirs to host. They would avoid a cut on their finger to help walk a friend home, which is saying something. They must see to their own welfare first.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

