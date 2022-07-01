Aries to Leo: Discover what genre of music best suits these zodiac fire signs

For a lot of us, music heals us and soothes our soul when we are feeling under the weather, heartbroken or even struggling to make sense of things in the wake of a personal crisis. However, the best kind of music is one that resonates with us on a deeper elemental level. So, it would be prudent to explore facets of your star sign to discover genres of music you may truly enjoy. So right from Aries to Leo take a look at the music genre that these Zodiac fire signs enjoy.

Aries

A fiery personality like Aries blooms when they hear tunes with an upbeat tempo. If you’d like a clear picture of their playlist, then think back to the kind of music you use for a high intensity workout in the gym. Their choice in music mirrors their energy in life for they adore confident anthem by their favourite singers and also enjoy rock music a great deal. They are the perfect friends to curate the ideal playlist for a roadtrip with the gang.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius is a star sign that has a bond with music like none other. They love to blast some soulful Sufi songs as a they grab a beer at the end of a long work day. This is almost therapeutic for them. They are also people who are innately in tuned to music, so while everyone else may turn off the TV and head to bed Sagittarius will put on a soft melody or rhapsody as they drift off to bed for music is a sleeping aide for many of them.

Leo

Leo uses tunes to drive a sense of purpose in themselves and motivate themselves. If they need to clean their room, you’ll hear them playing comforting classical or Carnatic music as they declutter their life. They have quite a unique choice in tunes for they seek solace and relief in melodies woven by famous artists. You would often hear them singing along to patriotic songs even when it isn’t a special festival or national holiday.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

