Most people may feel a bit out of place in their friend circle, at their workplace or even at school. But their home is certainly the space where they feel the most welcome and accepted. This feeling can be further enhanced by embracing home décor and hues that deeply resonate with each zodiac sign. From Aries to Leo, discover which colours best suit your home décor if you are a zodiac fire sign.

Aries

When you consider Aries’ character, they come across as a dark horse that has layers to their persona. Not every colour resonates with such a personality, but when you choose the subtle elegance of wine-red hue, you have a winner. So, bring home that wine red dresser, lamp or choose a wallpaper or duvet with a stunning print in this shade, for it will bring you some much needed peace and solace.

Sagittarius

When it comes to Sagittarius, they are practical creatures who are incredibly focussed on their goals. Many of them ignore aspects of their personal life in their quest for academic excellence which translates to career ambitions later in life. This is precisely why this fire sign needs a bit of whimsy in their life. Tangerine is a great colour for this star sign as it ignites your appetite and compels Sagittarians to focus on food, health and the little things in life.

Leo

Leo has a vibrant personality that often seeks to lead those around them. While they are the most vivacious individuals in a room, people often shy away from conversations with this sign because of their critical nature and their insatiable need to dominating every conversation. A colour like mellow yellow when subtly added to their room with a sofa or yellow painting will reiterate how understated elegance adds value to any space, a lesson that would serve Leo well in life.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

