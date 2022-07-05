Most of us come to realise that fire signs of the zodiac are notorious for having fiery tempers and being high energy individuals. Be it Aries, Leo or Sagittarius, these signs bring an intensity to work and relationships that signs of other elements merely dream of. Yet, the one thing that’s lacking in many cases is a childlike playfulness and light-heartedness. But perhaps this can be remedied. Right from Aries to Leo, discover which fragrance brings out the frisky and playful side of zodiac fire signs.

Aries

As a fire sign ruled by Mars, Aries is feisty with a confident energy. Their aura is overpowering to those around them because of their dominating nature, yet genial demeanour. Therefore, a scent that best encapsulates their essence in a bottle would be a strong musk. They’d usually prefer Oud or oudh as it brings out their fun side and encourages them to let loose.

Leo

Few fire signs are as single-minded and ambitious as a Leo. They are leaders who find it hard to ever take orders or follow status quo. But if you look closer at a Leo’s personality, you will notice they have the capacity to be playful as frisky lions and would love to let their hair down and unwind when you bring out that side to them. Citrus notes in a warm, amber scent best suit this fire sign and bring out light-heartedness in them. The strong aroma will bewitch you.

Sagittarius

Although they are rational thinkers, this zodiac sign is prone to making quite a few impetuous decisions particularly when they fall in love. Their straightforward nature and honesty always serve them well and help them get out of any sticky situation. Their strength of character is the reason why a pure and strong vanilla scent matches their persona perfectly. Their unadulterated mischievous side shall surface when they use a vanilla fragrance.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

