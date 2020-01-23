Aries, Leo, Gemini: THESE zodiac signs are likely to be fired from their job

There are some people who are hot head and stubborn at work, and are likely to get fired. Read below to find out who those people are as per their zodiac sign.

When it comes to doing a certain job, some people are good at their job, but they only like to work on their terms and conditions. While there are also some who are not that great followers but are great leaders in their workplace. They are smart, creative and intelligent, but they don't like to do something that they don't want to do. And this at times lands them in trouble. And because of the same attitude, they are also fired from their jobs at times. They are hurt when they get fired, but they also know that they'll find something better to do than this.

Even when it comes to astrology, there are a few zodiac signs that are most likely to get fired. They’re the headstrong ones, the unreasonable ones, and the ones who don’t do well with authority.

Read below to find out which zodiac signs are these.

Aquarius:

Aquarians can be inconsistent at times, which acts as a disadvantage when it comes to keeping a job. They are bright and creative but don't believe in following a protocol. They don't end up doing what they are required to do the job, and that creates a problem for them. They also aren't great at having someone giving them orders.

Aries:

At work, Aries always end up doing more than what is required of them. They multitask and want to be the best at everything they do. But the problem is that no matter how much they love their job, with time, it becomes boring for them. And once Aries lose their spark for their job, they cut corners, act superciliously to someone in a higher position, or take unnecessary risks that cost their company money.

Leo:

Leos are better leaders than followers. If Leos are supervised too closely or given orders they think are unreasonable, they're going to resist. When Leo does something well, they want all the rewards and if they don't get that they become unhappy and unsatisfied in their jobs.

Sagittarius:

If Sagis don't feel that they're being promoted fast enough, they're going to speak up. Sagis think that they're perfect and can be resistant to criticism or notes on their job performance. If they're not feeling challenged or excited about the work, they can get careless or may take the day off without notice.

Gemini:

Geminis can be great employees because they're smart and good with people. However, they can be indecisive and have a lack of consistency. If Gemini gets distracted, it's not unlikely that they may develop a tardiness problem.

