Aries to Leo: Here's how fire signs of the zodiac behave during a break up

It is never easy to cut the cord and break up with someone. Nevertheless, if you are looking at ending a relationship with your paramour then you might be looking to get an insight into how they would behave in such a situation. Right from toxic ex-boyfriends to ex-girlfriends that will stalk you; take a look at how fire signs of the zodiac behave during a break up.

Aries

An Aries experiences a torrent of emotions when they go through the end of a relationship. If they are the ones who have gotten dumped, it affects their self-worth and because they care a great deal about getting validation from other people. So, a break up comes to them like a rejection as if the loved one who they held closest to their heart has rejected them. It hurts on a personal level and hence, they have difficulty holding back tears in private while putting on a brave front publicly.

Leo

Even though Leo is a fire sign just like Aries, they handle breakups in a completely different way. The lion is proud and hence, a lot of them feel insulted when someone breaks up with them. They detest rejection, so they lash out at their ex-lover and bad mouth them among their friends. They have also been known to get a little dramatic, and an amicable and easy break up with a Leo is simply not possible.

Sagittarius

There is a certain amount of rage filled within a Sagittarius when someone breaks their heart. This causes them a great deal of emotional turmoil and they feel unsettled for a long time. Many of them are in denial and refuse to disconnect from their ex-lovers. They sometimes tend to stalk their ex on social media and would spend hours obsessing over thoughts of them.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

