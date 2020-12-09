Aries, Leo, Libra: Check out the unique personality traits of every zodiac sign

Every zodiac sign is unique and has its own set of characteristics. Here is a comprehensive list of the qualities and traits of every zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign is decided on the basis of the sun’s position when you were born. There are 12 zodiac signs and each sign has its own unique zodiac sign personality traits. It comes in handy to understand your strengths and weaknesses.

By studying your zodiac sign, you can discover your flaws, qualities, fears, desires, purpose and many more characteristics. Here are the associated dates and the personality traits of each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries born are energetic, adventurous and enthusiastic about life. They are courageous and fearless and love taking risks.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

They are ambitious and don’t mind working hard towards their goal. Taureans are loving and warmhearted along with being highly intuitive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Geminis are witty and intelligent and can charm people with ease. They love talking and meeting new people and are naturally funny without putting in much effort.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancerians are loyal and tenacious and tend to take relationships very seriously. They are creative, imaginative and well-spoken which helps them in excelling professionally.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Bright, fiery and strong-headed are some words to describe the vibrant personality of a Leo-born. Leos are opinionated and can dazzle anybody with their clear mindset and leadership qualities.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgos are considerate and kind and are always ready to lend a helping hand. They tend to have a temper but they are good at heart and never wish to hurt anyone.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Libra-born people are charming and easygoing. They are idealists and firmly believe in their morals and opinions.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

They are highly ambitious and driven. They are passionate and determined beings who will work towards their goal day and night and will not rest till they have achieved it.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Adventurous, wanderers and free spirits are synonymous with Sagittarians. They are versatile and honest people who lead an uncomplicated life and hate monotony.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Capricorns are disciplined and reserved. They are dedicated and practical people and do not hesitate in facing the reality no matter how harsh it may be.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

They are creative and daydreamers. They believe in seeing the glass half full and try to find the good in others. They are non-conformists and tend to live an unconventional life.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Pisces-born are compassionate and kind beings who are incredibly sensitive and emotional. They cannot see other people suffer and believe in selflessly working for people.

