Aries to Leo: Male bosses of 4 zodiac signs who find women soft targets at work

When working under a spate of superiors at work, the ideal situation is one where your boss is a knowledgeable mentor who looks out for you. But not everyone has such a benevolent and woke boss in the office. Some people have unfortunately worked under male bosses who underestimate them for being females and consider them soft targets for cruel jokes, mockery and even sexual harassment. So, read about boss men born under these zodiac signs who find women soft targets.

Aries

Aries look at their workplace quite like a marriage and they feel deeply connected to their workplace family. Even though they value and appreciate male employees for a job well done, the fairer sex must work harder to gain their approval. Aries is neither supportive nor friendly to female colleagues as they underestimate their professional capacity in an unjust manner.

Sagittarius

There are always people in the workplace who act immature and attempt to shame women unfairly. Well, some Sagittarius men tend to do this when they feel threatened at work. Be it making cruel jokes on her menstrual cycle publicly, or shaming her for breastfeeding at work; Sagittarius bosses take things too far.

Leo

Leo bosses keep altering the roles and responsibilities of women in the workplace to ensure that they work closely with them. Although some Leos are respectful of women, many of them do sexually harass their colleagues. But as they are the ones holding power, their sway in the office can be hard to fight.

Scorpio

A good boss will always ensure the right person is appreciated and gets a raise or promotions. However, a Scorpio does not do this as they are self-centered creatures who wish to see their male friends succeed. They often overlook overachieving females at work due to an innate bias that has no place in a healthy work culture.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

