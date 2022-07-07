From Aries to Leo, THIS is the pet you should adopt if you are a zodiac fire sign

Some people see pet ownership as something only the domesticated animal benefits from. But they couldn’t be more wrong, for having a pet does shape your attitude and innate nature in inimitable ways. It helps us hone a wide array of good habits and teaches the human heart to come to care for others than themselves. Fire signs of the zodiac can find that nurturing comes from within for them soon as they bring home a gentle little creature. So, from Aries to Leo, take a look at what sort of pet you should adopt if you are a zodiac fire sign.

Aries

As an overthinker Aries often experiences spells of anxiety and even an existential crisis during adulthood. Throughout their career they give their 100% at work but often lack the ability to relax when they get home. The soothing sight of watching a pair of goldfish nestle in the fronds of their fishbowl would give Aries a lot of peace at the end of a hard day at the office. You can trust this sign to spoil the fish to bits with choicest of pet food and tender care.

Leo

The headstrong Leo may find that relationships in life don't always go their way. Whether it is a partner who cheated on them, or the inability to find lasting love, they crave the company of a partner. While love may be elusive, they might find that they like having a steadfast companion in the loyalty a dog offers them. The camaraderie and mutual love they feel with an adopted dog would be unparalleled.

Sagittarius

If you have a Sagittarius in your life, then you probably know how they always fancy doing a bit for society. So, given the opportunity, you know that they would bring home or rescue pets that were in dire conditions. You can trust them to save white mice from a laboratory or testing facility just so they could rehabilitate them. They would enjoy the company of such gentle creatures immensely.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

