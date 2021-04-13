Aries, Leo, Sagittarius & Capricorn: THESE 4 zodiac signs are tomboyish and boisterous

People belonging to these 4 zodiac signs are the exact opposite of being girly. They are outdoorsy, adventurous, rugged, and athletic. They hate wearing makeup and the idea of dressing up!

According to the quintessential stereotypes, being a girly girl basically means being giggly, soft, delicate, a lover of the colour “pink” and spending the most amount of their time dressing up! While being a tomboy, stereotypically means spending time outdoors, being negligent towards your appearance, wearing loose clothes, and a profound hatred towards makeup!

So using these stereotypes in astrology, we classified these 4 zodiac signs like the ones who most certainly come in the “tomboy” category! Have a look at the 4 zodiac signs who are tomboy to a T.

Aries

Aries-born people are athletic, adventurous, and active. They don’t like the idea of being delicate or a touch-me-not and thus, are tomboys. They are great at sports and are always spending their free time outdoors. They aren’t too fond of makeup or the idea of dressing up and are fierce and competitive.

Leo

Firm, strong, fierce, and unabashedly loud are some traits of people belonging to this zodiac sign. Leos are the exact opposite of a delicate and soft-spoken person and are outspoken, brash, and feisty!

Sagittarius

Sagittarians believe in staying au naturel. They hate the idea of putting layers of makeup on their face and would any day prefer flaunting their imperfections than concealing them! They love being outdoors, indulging in adventure sports, and trying out new and exciting outdoor activities.

Capricorn

Capricorns are crazy, competitive, and wild. They aren’t too fond of the idea of spending hours dressing up and trying to choose the right shoes with the dress! They are more of a fly by the seat of one's pants kind of people who are impulsive, unpredictable, and adventurous.

