Aries, Leo, Sagittarius: Know some lesser known traits about these fire signs

Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius belong to the fire element of astrology. Know some fascinating traits about these signs below.

All 12 zodiac signs belong to one of the four elements namely air, water, earth, and fire. Each of these elements has its own set of personality traits, quirks, and good and bad qualities. When it comes to fire, there are 3 zodiac signs that come under this element, namely Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Fire signs tend to think of themselves as superior beings. They firmly believe that they are a gift to mankind and absolutely love themselves! They are also driven, passionate, and highly ambitious. Read on to know more about such lesser-known traits of fire signs.

1. They speak before they think. Fire signs tend to be blabbermouths. They have no ill-will at heart and mean well but at times, their frankness can get them into trouble. They believe in being real and honest, and thus don’t really sugarcoat things or pretend to like something.

2. They take charge. Being driven and ambitious, fire signs believe in taking things in their own hands to get stuff done. It is not that they feel that others are too complacent, all they feel is that they can do the task better than others and in a much efficient and quicker manner. They can thus, at times come across as dominating.

3. They are very stubborn. When a fire sign has made up their mind to do something, they will not rest till they achieve it, despite the obstacles that come their way. Even if what are doing is wrong, they will still do it because they have made up their mind and nothing can change that.

4. While being ambitious and driven, they also are very chilled out. They believe in the philosophy of ‘live and let live’. When someone is doing something unconventional or out of the ordinary, fire signs don’t question them, but instead appreciate them and their courage to stand out from the crowd.

