Aries, Leo, Scorpio: Zodiac signs and the characteristics that are UNIQUE only to them

Zodiac signs can tell more about a person than we know. The time you are born, the date, the month and year are all come into play when characteristics are formed. These characteristic traits are mainly predominant in those who are born in that month. The stars tell it all - from traits to the future to how impulsive, emotional, stubborn, etc. are all influenced by the alignment of the stars and the zodiac. Read on to know the traits that are unique to you, based on your zodiac sign!

Aries

Extremely impulsive, they rarely think about the consequences of something. They delve into things head-first without taking into consideration everybody and everything around them.

Taurus

Bull headed, Taureans are the most stubborn and loyal of the signs. Once they set their mind to achieve something, believe something or even change things, nothing can change it.

Gemini

If the conversation isn't about the Gemini, they don't care. The most self-obsessed of the lot, Gemini's are known to have two personalities and are constantly fluctuating between the two.

Cancer

Hyper-sensitive, Cancerians are excellent listeners and are experts at handling difficult situations. This makes them the best friends for they are empathetic and understanding and always put others first.

Leo

With the biggest egos, Leos always want to lead the way, talk first and always have an opinion to share even when not asked. They won't be part of a group they cannot lead.

Virgo

For Virgos, slowing down and not being in control is not an option. Perfectionists to the core, they always need to have the timeline of what is happening and when. If things don't go according to their plan, they freak out.

Libra

The popular social butterfly, Libras need to be liked by everybody they meet. Some might even call them people pleasers but that's only because not as many people like them as they like the Libra.

Scorpio

Scorpios are known to be petty and have a hard time controlling their impulses. They need the attention to be on them and get extremely jealous when they don't get the attention they think they deserve.

Sagittarius

As attention-seekers, Sagittarians know how to make others envious of everything they have in life.

Capricorn

Extremely savage, Capricorns don't let anything stand in their way of getting ahead in life. They are the go-getters, over-achievers and know-it all's.

Aquarius

Aquarians are known to wear their emotions on their face and are extremely dramatic. Despite trying to be head-strong, they can't stop their emotions from ruling them.

Pisces

Sentimental and nostalgic, Pisceans are known for always living in the past. If they aren't living in the past, they are dwelling about it, wondering what changes they could have made and how not to repeat it if the same situation arises.

