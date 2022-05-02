From Aries to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who enjoy being the centre of attention in a relationship

Some people consider it a huge red flag when someone says they require a lot of attention from their partner in order to be happy. However, requiring attention in a relationship does not necessarily imply that you are "needy." Some people enjoy being connected all of the time, while others require some alone time every now and then. When it comes to needing attention in a relationship, we all require different types of attention. Knowing your partner's zodiac sign can help you determine how attentive you should be.

Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs who crave attention in a relationship.

1. Aries

Aries are self-assured and intelligent people who can recognise and respond to their immediate surroundings and circumstances. They recognise and value sincerity, and they can be found in any group of people. So, while they don't actively seek attention, they do enjoy demanding it from time to time. They do so to feel as if they belong. If you're dating an Aries, the solution is straightforward. Gently remind them of your requirements and priorities, and they will gladly accommodate.

2. Cancer

Cancer requires the most attention in order to be happy in a relationship. This is due to the fact that they require constant reassurance. They're sensitive souls who pick up on so many signals around them that it's difficult for them to discern the subtle nuances. They require a partner who will make them feel at ease, spend quality time with them, and encourage their intuitive nature. They seek relationships that provide them with a sense of safety and security, as well as plenty of space for alone time, emotional processing, and cuddling.\

3. Leo

They want to be the centre of their partner's universe, but the spotlight does not have to be directed solely in one direction. As a result, the typical Leo will centre their partner, leaving everyone in the relationship feeling seen. Leos, like all fire signs, require hot, passionate, and exciting relationships. Leo wants to feel supported, but he also wants to know that he is having fun.

4. Libra

Libras are represented by scales. As a result, it's no surprise that maintaining a sense of balance in their relationship is critical to their happiness. They don't require a lot of attention in terms of being pampered all the time, but they do enjoy being coupled and exploring their partner. That's great if you enjoy a lot of romance in your relationship.

Everyone, regardless of sign, requires some level of attention from their partner in order to be happy. Give your partner a little bit more if they require it. That doesn't mean you have to be available to them at all times. But all you have to do is be there for them when they need you. Everyone deserves to know that their partner loves, cares for, and sees them.

