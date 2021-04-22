Aries, Libra, Cancer, Virgo: Who are the active and receptive zodiac signs in astrology?

The 12 zodiac signs in the astrological chart are divided in two types- active and receptive. Active zodiac signs are passionate and communicative and receptive signs are sensible, rational and emotional ones. So, here are the active and receptive zodiac signs.

Astrology is consisted of 12 zodiac signs each of which has their own energy, quality, strength, weakness and attribution. They are divided in 4 elements- earth, air, fire and water. These elements help understand the core features of these zodiac signs. But apart from this, there is another way to differentiate the qualities of these zodiac signs. Some zodiac signs are active and others are receptive. So, find the active and receptive signs in the astrology.

Active Zodiac Signs in Astrology

Bold and passionate fire signs and communicative air signs are included in the active sign group- Sagittarius, Aries, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Aquarius. These signs are also known as positive or masculine zodiac signs. People of these signs are more social, action-oriented, communicative, bold, passionate, extroverted, fast-moving, assertive and courageous. They take more initiatives and relate to everything in a non-passive way.

Receptive Zodiac Signs

Rational earth signs and emotional and sensitive water signs are the receptive ones- Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, Capricorn. They are also referred as negative or feminine zodiac signs. These people are internally more focused. They are practical, sensible, responsible, reliable, intuitive and hard-workers. They react to everything in a more gentle and smooth way. They are highly conscious about emotions and very caring to others. These people are more introverted and always look into their emotional side before taking any decision. They are often called the negative signs but that is not in a bad sense. These people are intuitive and sensible which makes them a bit cynical person often. Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who like to stay low key always

