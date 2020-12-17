Aries, Libra, Capricorn: This is how different zodiac signs express their dark side

Yin and yang, head and tails, slow and fast, everything has two sides. Similarly, humans too have a good and a bad side to them. Here is how each zodiac sign expresses its negative side.

While everybody has a good and well-meaning side to their personality, they also have a dark, negative side. This side is usually hidden and comes out only in extreme situations. This dark side is not very well-known and is rarely talked about.

Each zodiac sign has its share of positive and negative traits. While the positive qualities are known to all, we have for you the negative side of each sign and the way they express this dark side of theirs.

Aries

They tend to get extremely mean and hurtful when things don’t go their way. If they aren’t satisfied, they can bring tears to a person’s eyes by their harsh words.

Taurus

Taureans are incredibly stubborn and materialistic. They can be extremely vain and shallow at times and focus only on the superficiality of things.

Gemini

They tend to take an enmity to their grave with them. Geminis never forgive and forget and will go to any lengths to make their enemy suffer.

Cancer

Cancerians are cunning, sharp and manipulative. They can easily brainwash people to get their work done and can betray people when needed.

Leo

Their dominant personality can turn into dictatorship if things don’t go their way. They are incredibly fiery and loud and can be pretty arrogant and harsh at times.

Virgo

Virgos tend to become uncontrollable possessive about their loved ones. Their jealousy can go to extreme levels to the extent of harming their loved one.

Libra

Librans can be very selfish at times. They are narcissistic beings who cannot go beyond themselves and often put themself on a pedestal.

Scorpio

Scorpions have a bad temper. Their anger is uncontrollable and full of aggression. It can lead to destroying relationships and distance them from their loved ones.

Sagittarius

Since Sagittarians don’t think before saying something, their tongue can spit out very hurtful and harsh words.

Capricorn

Ambitious and driven souls, Capricorns will go any extent to fulfil their dream. They will do anything to achieve their goal by hook or crook.

Aquarius

They can be detached from situations and people which enables them to hurt people and step on them to reach their goal.

Pisces

When in love, Pisces-born people will do anything to attain that person with whom they are infatuated with. They have the capability of stalking or troubling them to get their attention.

Also Read: THESE traits attract you the most to your partner based on your zodiac sign

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×