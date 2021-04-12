Aries, Libra, Capricorn: Zodiac signs ranked from most to least grateful

While some zodiac signs are thankful and appreciative, others are simply too ignorant and self-centred to notice the little but significant things in life. Check out all the zodiac signs ranked from most to least grateful.

Some people are eternally grateful for everything, for their life, for a roof over their head, food on their plate and so on. They are positive, hopeful and thankful. They always look at the bright side of things and don’t ever entertain negative thoughts. They are optimistic, cheerful and love their life.

On the other hand, there are some people who couldn’t be more ungrateful. They have everything, but they still want more. They are never satisfied with their circumstances and are always cribbing over something or the other. Astrology plays a very important role in determining the zodiac signs that practice gratitude and those who don’t. So here are all the 12 zodiac signs ranked from most to least grateful.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians never take their life for granted. They practice gratitude and are humble, down-to-earth and honest. They are optimistic and appreciative. They cherish every moment and believe in living their life to the fullest.

Gemini

Geminis believe in spreading joy wherever they go. They never forget to thank people and appreciate their efforts even if it for a very little thing. They are positive, grateful and kind people who never let things slide by.

Libra

Librans are kind. They believe in making people happy. Librans are always noticing the little things that people do and bringing a smile to their faces when they least expect it. They are cheerful, bright and positive beings.

Leo

Mostly everyone views Leos as these “selfish” and “self-centred” people who don’t think of anybody but themselves. But this general opinion couldn’t be far from the truth. Leos are compassionate, sensitive and observant beings who never fail to thank people for their contributions and efforts.

Taurus

Taureans are sceptical and a little insecure. They usually don’t hope for the best, and thus, when things do actually go in their favour, they are thankful for it and practice gratitude. They thus, never take things for granted and are always grateful.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are kind and caring. They are also highly observant and are always noticing everything and everyone. They are compassionate, genuine and grateful beings who are always appreciative of people and the things that they do for them.

Aquarius

Aquarians are pretty ungrateful. People often get attracted to them due to their charming personality and often do things for them to make them feel special. But Aquarians never budge. They hardly notice the effort and the hard work and tend to not care.

Virgo

Virgos believe that they are a gift to mankind! They feel that if anything great is happening to them, it is simply because they deserve it. They are presumptuous and self-centred beings who couldn’t be less grateful.

Scorpio

Scorpios are a bit too self-obsessed to be grateful and thankful. They feel like everyone has to be kind to them and do nice things for them since they are totally worth it. So they rarely do notice other people’s efforts and practice gratitude.

Aries

Aries-born people are simply insensitive. They don’t seem to care about other people’s feelings and emotions and tend to be too distracted to notice their surroundings. They are ungrateful, demanding and thankless.

Capricorn

Capricorns are practical and logical people. Since they hardly ever take decisions guided by their heart, they are emotionally cold. They don’t really care about other’s efforts or about the fact that someone has gone out of his/her way to please them.





Cancer

Reckless, self-centred and thankless, Cancerians are too preoccupied to notice the little but significant things in life and tend to take life for granted. They are always too busy to stop and smell the rose and thus, are the least grateful of all zodiac signs.

Also Read: Cancer, Pisces, Libra: 5 Most intuitive zodiac signs who can sense negativity easily

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×