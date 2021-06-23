Aries, Libra, Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is Leo personality being born on July 31. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that will be most compatible with her.

Kiara Advani got her initial popularity from the movie M.S. Dhoni where she played the real-life character of Sakshi Rawat, Dhoni’s wife. Later, she has been seen in many other films including OTT productions. Some of her works are Lust Stories, Good Newwz, Kabir Singh, Guilty, Laxmii, Indoo Ki Jawani, Kalank, etc.

Kiara is a Leo personality having her birthday on July 31, 1992. Leos are the biggest attention seekers of all. They are social, party freaks, shopaholics, intelligent, good conversationalists, offbeat and courageous. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Aries

Aries is the fellow sign of Leo who have the similar qualities like confident, bold. Along with that, these people are risk takers and want to try new and adventurous things to make their life interesting. So, together they make a great pair as Leos never say no to try new and different things. The fiery personality of the two always keeps the spark alive.

Gemini

Gemini people belong to the air element and people of this sign are intelligent, social, good conversationalists. But they easily get bored of anything so they need new things in life every now and then to make their life entertained. Together, Gemini and Leo make a blissful relationship as Leos will always give efforts to get Gemini’s attention and they will also not get bored for keeping the bonding lively always.

Sagittarius

The fellow zodiac sign Sagittarius again comes with a fiery personality like Leos. They love to explore and travel to new places to gain new experience, do adventure and meet new people. They are the life of the party who love to socialise. So, these people are highly compatible with Leos as they both live in the moment and don’t like to get bored doing the same thing.

Libra

Libra is an air sign who are also social, good conversationalist, intelligent, confident and makes a great team leader. They are the balancing zodiac sign. They create a blissful relationship with Leos as Leos do several things at a time to get attention, but Librans bring balance to it.

