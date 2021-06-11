Aries, Libra, Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow is a Leo personality having her birthday on July 30. So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with her.

Lisa Kudrow, popularly known as Phoebe Buffay from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, is one of the most famous actors. Her character in the series is regarded as one of the most popular in the history of American television. Lisa also played the character of her Twin sister Ursula in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Lisa Kudrow’s Zodiac Sign

Lisa Kudrow, being born on July 30, 1963, is a Leo. Leos have a fiery personality and these people are social, party freak, shopaholic, explorer and intelligent. Leos always want to have all the attention from others and never want to lose it. And they will put all efforts to have the spotlight every time irrespective of the situation. These people want to try offbeat things and gather new knowledge.

Aries

Aries is the fellow sign of Leo with the similar qualities. Aries people are risk takers and want to try new and adventurous things to make their life interesting. So, together they make a great pair as Leos also never say no to try different things.

Gemini

Gemini belongs to the air element and people of this sign are intelligent, social, good conversationalists. But they easily get bored of anything so they keep trying new things in life to make their life happening. Together, Gemini and Leo make a blissful relationship as Leos will always give efforts to get Gemini’s attention and hence they will not get bored of each other.

Sagittarius

The fellow zodiac sign Sagittarius again comes with a fiery personality like Leo people. They love to explore, travel, meet new people, and do adventure. They are the life of the party who love to socialise and Leos are quite similar to Sagis. So, together they create a happy and strong bonding.

Libra

Libra is an air sign who are also social, good conversationalist, intelligent, confident people. They are the balancing zodiac sign who create a blissful relationship with Leos as they do several things at a time to get attention, but Librans bring the balance to it.

Also Read: Libra, Gemini, Leo: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Courteney Cox

Share your comment ×