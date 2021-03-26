Aries, Libra, Sagittarius: All Zodiac Signs Ranked From Worst To Best

We ranked the zodiac signs from worst to best according to their personality traits, characteristics and temperament. Here are the 12 zodiac signs ranked from worst to best.

Astrology has the power to shape your personality and determine your goals, passion and aspirations. We all know that zodiac signs determine the personality and the traits of a person. They determine their ambitions, their likes, dislikes and their interests.

While some zodiac signs are moody and temperamental, others are kind, compassionate and empathetic. Some zodiac signs like travelling and are extroverted and social, others are homely, introverted and prefer keeping to themselves instead of interacting with new people. Keeping these in mind, we have ranked the zodiac signs from worst to best. Have a look at the ranking below.

Aries

Aries-born people are judgemental and dominating. They tend to have an opinion on everything and tend to force it on others.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are self-obsessed and narcissistic. They tend to make everything about themselves and are overly emotional and touchy. They are moody and are often considered to be manipulative.

Gemini

Geminis have big ideas, but they fail at execution. They have a habit of exaggerating and brag a lot. They are also increasingly dramatic and overreact to a variety of things.

Scorpio

Scorpios are cold and selfish. They lack empathy and compassion and aren’t very expressive. They only focus on themselves and are hardly bothered about others.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are free-spirited and easy-going. They take life as it comes and is full of enthusiasm and optimism. They are a joy to be around and their bluntness and honesty are like a breath of fresh air.

Capricorn

Capricorns have no hang ups. They are low maintenance and are pretty flexible and adjusting. They are a great support system and down-to-earth and grounded.

Taurus

Taureans are dependable and trustworthy. They are great at keeping secrets and prove to be great friends who will never leave your side in both good and bad times.

Virgo

Virgos are practical and rational. They are honest, straightforward and blunt and don’t have any deceit or malice in them. They are also grounded and humble and never brag or show-off.

Cancer

Cancerians are full of empathy and compassion. They will always lend an ear to listen to your rants and will give you the best advice! They will be with you through thick and thin and support you like no other.

Aquarius

Aquarians are strong-willed and expressive. They are loving, caring and nurturing souls who will always look out for you and want the very best for you.

Libra

Librans are balanced, logical and patient people. They avoid confrontations and are pure-hearted and optimistic. They are the ones who weigh the pros and cons of every situation and are able to objectively make a decision.

Leo

Leos are charming, attractive, kind and humorous. They are the show-stealers wherever they go and exude confidence. They are bold, enthusiastic and full of energy and are a joy to be around.

Credits :Pinkvilla

