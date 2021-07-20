Aries, Libra, Sagittarius: THIS is your favourite cuisine based on your zodiac sign

Astrology is one way to find out the favourite type of cuisine based on the zodiac sign. Here are 3 zodiac signs and their favourite cuisine.

Next time you’re ordering takeout for a date night at home with your partner, take a little help from astrology! Astrology tells a lot about your personality traits, and your food preferences as well.

You can find out your partner’s favourite cuisine just by knowing their zodiac sign. Here are 3 zodiac signs with their favourite cuisine.

Aries

Aries are impulsive in nature and quite dramatic. It is without a doubt that they want their food to have multiple elements and be extra with loud and explosive flavour profile. Aries love spicy food and their favourite cuisine would be Indian food.

Libra

Libra needs balanced flavours on its palate. They love anything that is a combination of comfort food and fancy dining. Their favourite cuisine would be continental or anything traditional and authentic, keeping the culture alive.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius love to explore and wander but not when it comes to food. They like basic and simple food that is not too experimental but flavoursome. Their favourite cuisine would be Italian as they love Pasta and other Italian dishes.

