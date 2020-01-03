Aries, Libra, Scorpio: THESE zodiac signs let their emotions control them

There are some people who are totally controlled by their emotions, and this is a part of their personality. Read below to find out which zodiac signs according to astrology are controlled by their feelings.

Humans, in general, are difficult to deal with. Some people are too emotional and only think with their heart, while others don't care about emotions and make decisions using their brain. Some people know how to control their emotions, while others cannot control their emotions at any cost. Such people often make decisions in haste without caring much about themselves. They are also known as emotional wrecks since they are constantly overwhelmed and have trouble controlling their feelings. If there's something that's bothering them, it's immediately seen in their behaviour. They think they can control their emotions, but unfortunately, they can't.

How we behave and how we process feelings is a part of our personality and is also related to our zodiac signs.

Read below to find out which zodiac signs can't control their feelings and always let their feelings overpower them.

Aries:

Aries are known as emotional wrecks since they never slow down. They are always on the go and keep pushing themselves daily. They never slow down and process their feelings, hence on some days their emotions come rushing out. Aries have trouble getting enough sleep and can be rash at times too.

Pisces:

Pisces don't like to hurt people and don't want them to get hurt when they are around, hence, they put themselves in danger. Pisces tend to get over-emotional easily, and they look forward to helping people without caring much about their emotional upsets until they get so big they can't be ignored.

Libra:

At times, Librans do feel like a loser, but what they don't realise is that everybody makes mistakes. They try to detach when things aren't good in their life, but they never can completely. They may try to push their feelings down, but they always bubble up to the surface at the most unfavourable times.

Scorpio:

When you first meet Scorpios, they may not look like an emotional wreck, but the truth is that there are times when their feelings are way out of control. Scorpios are passionate and intense, it's great at times, but sometimes it can terrify others too. Their emotions can get so big and powerful that they take over Scorpio, and things then get scary.

Sagittarius:

Sagis like to pretend as if they are chilled and in control of their emotions, but the truth is that there are times when their emotions get the best of them. They are impatient at times and if they feel that they are not getting enough attention, and that hurts them the most.

Credits :YOUR TANGO

