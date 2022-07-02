From Aries to Libra: Zodiac signs who tend to push their partner away

When you and your partner seem to be getting closer, all of a sudden, you might start acting in ways that seem to have been done on purpose to drive them away. You may also tend to withdraw when a relationship starts to get serious or when friends and other family members inquire about subjects you'd prefer not to discuss. If you notice yourself falling into this pattern repeatedly, astrology may have some bearing on your life.

Here, we bring you 4 zodiac signs who tend to push their partner away.

1. Aries

Aries can initiate a fight only to get things going if your relationship starts to become regular. They can even determine that the connection isn't worthwhile. This adventure soul gets bored too easily and tends to push their partner away when they see things become monotonous in their relationship. They are not the type to try to win someone over by being nice to them, so if they are avoiding you, it shows they don't want to be with you.

2. Taurus

If Taurus isn't getting their needs for affection met, it doesn't take much for them to feel distant in a relationship. Because of their extreme stubbornness, they will leave a relationship if something bothers them. They will come out in the open and express themselves without any reluctance if they feel they are over you.

3. Gemini

Geminis have a propensity to make snap decisions and frequently change their views. However, when it appears as them being hot and cold with their emotions, their inherently volatile personality can strain romance. This sign is air and mutable, so if it gets bored or troubled in a relationship, it will likely push the other person away before dragging it any farther.

4. Libra

When it comes to romance, a Libra is impossible to surpass. With their laid-back, sociable nature, Libra knows how to truly sweep you off your feet. Even though they are in a relationship, they occasionally don't know when to quit flirting, which could alienate their partner. Because appearances are so important to Librans, it won't take them long to be seduced by another's attractiveness.

Nevertheless, making tiny adjustments never hurts. These zodiac signs can persuade their partners to stay without driving them away by making compromises or by making an effort to understand each other a little better.

