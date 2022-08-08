Aries to Pisces: 5 Zodiac signs who always make vague promises and should never be trusted

Promises when kept civilly aid in strengthening trust and loyalty. We all make promises but a lot of us won’t be able to abide by them which not only hampers our relationship but it also quakes the other person’s ability to trust anyone ever again. With that being said, keeping swears is much harder than making them and some people have a habit of making vague promises. The reason for the same could be anything ranging from escaping a situation to taking another person for granted. Such people can never be trusted as they are not very reliable. Here is a list of 5 zodiac signs who are dishonest, untrustworthy and can’t keep their promises.

Aries

Aries born stand initial in the not-to-be trusted list. These people are all about themselves and prominent for their rapidly moving life and can easily make fake promises for the mere reason of reaching the top. These people usually make promises without even giving it a second thought of practicality and as a result, often remain ineffective when it comes to fulfilling their promises.

Libra

Also known by the name of people-pleasers, Libra-born people make promises just to keep the heart of someone else and they never mean what they are swearing by. These people just cannot say no on the face and so, make empty and dull promises which they can’t keep.

Sagittarius

Being a sign of fire, Sagittarians love to go with the flow and in that flow they make promises but their intention is never bad. They want to keep their promises but their adventurous nature makes them caught in multiple chores or their own problems that they forget about the promises they made and unintentionally break them.

Aquarius

Aquarius-born being are known for their selfish attitude and they are only involved in the drama of promises only if they want something in return from you. Beware of the selfish intentions of such people. Once their work from you is done, they won’t even come, talk or mention the promises they made to you.

Pisces

People with this zodiac sign are extremely good from heart and love to help people but they fill their plate with so many things which make them unable to abide by their own promises. Pisces born are unable to refuse people and go over the top with themselves to somehow keep all the promises that they have made but with so many things they are often unable to do so.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, August 8, 2022