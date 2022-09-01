Aries to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are highly fascinated by gadgets and are technology addicts

It is no secret that technology captivates us like nothing else. From endless scrolling to binge-watching- a lot of us can’t resist equipment and instead love to indulge in the latest advancements without even knowing the drawbacks of it. While some people pull back their strings and save themselves from not going overboard, some get trapped in the obsession and even reach a point of addiction. Such people involve themselves in unnecessary scrolling and even they would only like to connect virtually with people. They make the gadgets their whole world and literally do not know how to balance them. Here are 4 zodiac signs that are highly fascinated by gadgets and are hooked by technology.

1. Aries

Aries-born people get easily bored from their similar lifestyle and see technology as an escape from the miserable and repetitive reality. They love to witness gossip and series on technology and get lost in this surreal fascination. With time, they get so used to it that they can risk anything to just be on their gadgets. Aries born find their gadgets a perfect way to distract themselves from the daily routine and mundane tasks.

2. Gemini

Geminis love to socialize and their polished communication skills have no match therefore social media and gadgets always seek their interest. With the assistance of the internet and technology, these people fulfil their dream of gossiping and communicating. They never keep a tab on how much time they are spending on gadgets and can easily feel anxious and restless if their phone dies.

3. Scorpio

Scorpios are not very friendly with real-world people since they are scared of getting cheated on and therefore they love to bond and chat with people via technology and share their views without being exposed. They highly adore the idea of putting themselves out there without the fear of being betrayed. Their world can shackle in just a few minutes if they are unable to access the internet.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarians are the free spirits who never hold themselves back from trying on new things, be it real life or tech. They remain quite keen to know about new advancements and gadgets and get themselves involved in trying out new-fangled innovations. Be it a new device or an app, they will be the first ones to give it a shot and make the most of it.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, September 1, 2022