Aries to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who blame their spouse for their failures in life

It is rightly said that a marriage cannot sustain on only one person's feelings. And that both partners must make equal or dedicated efforts to make the union work. However, there a times when one or both partners face failure in their personal or professional endeavors. At such a time, they can either embrace the failure and vow to do better, or place the blame on someone. From Aries to Sagittarius, see some Zodiac signs who blame their spouse for their failures in life.

Aries

As a partner, Aries sometimes has trouble being truly in love with their spouse because they struggle to absolutely accept themselves and love themselves. This is one of the reasons why they find fault in their mate and tend to blame small things that go wrong on their partner’s inefficiency. This however, can ruin the marriage long term.

Taurus

While a Taurus is usually a very upstanding citizen, they find it hard to accept failure and many times and up deflecting the blame to feel less guilty themselves. However, when they place blame on their partner, it is a type of emotional manipulation that is gaslighting at its worst and can torment the spouse.

Aquarius

Some Aquarius are narcissists for they tend to blame all the people around them instead of accepting their own hand as the key reason that an endeavour failed. In such cases, their spouse becomes collateral damage because they just happened to be around as a supportive individual who they can curse when things go wrong.

Sagittarius

Many times, the issue is that a Sagittarius isn't happy in the marriage. Hence, they tend to blame the spouse for every small failure because they wish to break of from the relationship but do not have the courage to end it. They also nit-pick at their spouse very frequently, which makes the marriage a living hell.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

