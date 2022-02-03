Aries to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who lack empathy

Empathy is a virtue that not many possess. Those who lack empathy are, often, self-centered and self-obsessed. They put their desires above others’ needs and are, often, concerned about their own benefit. They won’t hesitate in taking people for granted and others’ sufferings don’t always bother them.

While you may wonder what makes them lack empathy, astrology might have a role to play in it.

Here is a list of zodiac signs who lack empathy, according to astrology.

Aries

An Aries lacks empathy big time. He or she seems unaffected by whatever happening around them. They believe everyone reaps what they sow and hence, are never concerned about what people around them may be going through. They don’t believe in helping others, since nobody helped them when they were in need.

Capricorn

Capricorns, too, lack empathy. They, often, get sadistic pleasures. Empathy doesn’t exist in the dictionary of a Capricorn who believes everyone is on their own in this Man vs Man world. There’s nothing you should expect from a Capricorn, even if your life is in danger.

Taurus

A Taurus, over time, has ditched his or her empathy. It’s because of what they have suffered all their life that they don’t believe in showing empathy. For them, all who matter are themselves and their close ones. Taurus won’t do something intentionally to hurt you but that said, they won’t help you when you are in need either.

Sagittarius

A Sagittarius also lacks empathy. He or she doesn’t show it but they are, often, unconcerned about others. They are not the ones who would compromise on their happiness to help the ones in need. They put themselves above all the others, and they don’t mind ditching people for their benefit. A Sagittarius is most likely to betray you and shows no empathy while doing so. They don’t have any regrets about it, too.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

