Aries to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs whose first crush was their cousin or teacher

Everyone experiences their first crush during their teenage or pre-teen years. For some, it is a teacher they adore, for others a petite classmate or childhood friend. Yet, there are some zodiac signs who experience offbeat attractions as they don’t look very far for the object of their affection. Some of the following star signs have no incestuous tendencies, yet they develop romantic feelings for their cousins at a nascent and pre-adolescent stage. Let’s see who they are-

Aries

Aries who are brought up around their cousins and siblings grow quite close to them. So, when they reach maturity or puberty, their innocent crush is often on an older sister who is distantly related to them or a cousin brother they can’t take their eyes off. However, this never goes beyond harmless flirtation.

Scorpio

Many people allege that Scorpios have a twisted mind and an offbeat sense of right and wrong. Hence, some of them do experience oddly close relationships with their cousins. For many it remains unrequited love, for others a moment of childhood experimentation that they sorely regret in later years.

Sagittarius

While some children grow up with a strong sense of familial bonds, there are others who are close to their relatives but unaware of the relationships they share with them. Hence a Sagittarius is often a fool in love as a pre-teen when this star sign wears their heart on their sleeve. Their crush on that pretty cousin turns into an embarrassing memory when they grow older.

Virgo

Many a Virgo has lost their hearts to a teacher thinking they have set their sights on their soulmate. However, this childhood fantasy at the age of ten or twelve years of age is often forgotten when they grow and experience real relationships with a loving and genuine partner.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

