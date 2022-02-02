From Aries to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs that are street smart

A street-smart person is someone who knows how to handle practical situations in everyday life necessary to “get things done”. Being street smart entails knowing how to react in various situations and being aware of your surroundings. It also means acknowledging worst-case scenarios and then taking steps to prevent them as casually as possible. They very well know how to protect their own interests. Are you also one of those go-to-person for advice and assistance or do you need someone like this in your life?

Take a look at these 4 zodiac signs who make up for the smartest people in the room.

1. Aries

By nature, Aries are quite smart and intelligent. They possess sharp wits. Aries is a natural leader, even if they don't care if anyone follows them. Being a fire sign, Aries are often perceived to be impulsive hot-heads who can't be bothered to look before leaping, but that doesn't make them less smart. In fact, while everyone else is trying to figure out where a problem came from and who is responsible for it, Aries is already on the scene taking care of it.

2. Taurus

They are one of the most practical signs. They may be emotionally driven in some ways, but they prefer to use their head over their heart in most situations. They always listen to their gut and avoid strolling into creepy situations. They are capable of assessing situations and making sound decisions for themselves.

3. Leo

Leos have great social intelligence and street smartness. It’s in their natural charm. They always have a plan beforehand in their heads. They have a healthy dose of street smartness and never turn themselves into an easy target. People respond positively to Leo's warmth and forthright honesty, simply because Leo's happiness is contagious.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio has the most street smarts of any zodiac sign: clever, devious, insightful, and observant. When they're in a bad situation, they don't care about anyone but their own selves because all that matters is that they use their street smarts to keep themselves safe. Sharp, quick and extremely savvy, they can easily read people and can instantly guess more about you than you know about yourself.

And when it comes to street smarts, that's really where it's at. You don't have to live in fear, but being aware of your surroundings and trusting your instincts can make a big difference in your safety.

Also Read: Capricorn to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who are socially inept