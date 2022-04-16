Aries to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs that love to date but avoid marriage

While many people enjoy being in romantic relationships for the love and support they offer, most of them see marriage as the ultimate goal of courting someone. After all, what better way to seal the deal on love that eternal commitment? But this is not the case for everyone as there are some zodiac signs who prefer to be serial daters, but avoid the mention of marriage. Let us see who they are-

Aries

A lot of Aries individuals seek validation from romantic relationships. Knowing that they are loved and that people feel attracted to them, gives some self-confidence and boosts their self-worth in their own eyes. However, these fiercely independent individuals do not like to be tied down hence they escape the idea of marriage but prefer to date.

Scorpio

One of the key parts of being in a successful marriage is to let down your guard and let the other person in. However, Scorpio is by nature extremely distrustful of others and they never open themselves up on an emotional level. This is often makes partners flee from the idea of marrying them.

Cancer

Even though cancer craves emotional security, they receive a lot of validation from their friends and family. Since they also value personal freedom when it comes to finance, they detest the the idea of having joint finances with a husband or wife. This is why many of them preferred to be single and date casually.

Leo

Leo individuals like to be in control of their decisions and their destiny at all times. So, they hesitate to let anyone have control over their life as a husband or wife. they prefer to keep it casual and not commit to marriage, which can be hurtful to their lovers.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Aquarius to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who date just to advance their careers