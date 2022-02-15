Aries to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who always seek revenge

Do you, too, know a person who takes their revenge even after years? Neither do they forgive nor forget. Their ultimate goal in life is to seek revenge and let other people pay the price for what they have done.

Even if it’s a minor thing or a major issue, revenge seekers will not let it go. If you wonder what makes them so, astrology might have a role to play in it.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who always seek revenge, according to astrology.

Aries

An Aries is the biggest revenge seeker of all. He or she doesn’t forgive people easily and always believes in seeking revenge. They believe the wrong-doers should be given a taste of their own medicine. In pursuit of this, they can often turn ugly and vicious.

Capricorn

Capricorns, too, never leave any opportunity of seeking revenge. If you have earned their enmity, they will make sure to make your life miserable. They continue to seek revenge and don’t stop until and unless they feel like calling it quits. They hold grudges and are likely to see you as an enemy for the rest of their life.

Cancer

People with these zodiac signs are very careful when it comes to seeking revenge. They will put their best foot forward and make sure that they don’t miss any opportunity. Their means of seeking revenge are, often, destructive and damaging.

Scorpio

Scorpios, too, doesn’t forgive easily. They will take their revenge even after years and once they have decided to do it there’s no looking back. It’s hard to convince them for forgiving people and they won’t mind turning to evil means when it comes to seeking revenge.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

