Aries to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are high on the emotional quotient and feel everything deeply

Do you often end up sobbing when you listen to something hurtful? Do you often feel high sympathy and teary eyes when you see someone in pain? If this feels relatable to you, then you are quite high on the emotional quotient. Highly emotional people are very sensitive and touchy. These people never open up to someone and even if something is hurting them, they won’t tell anyone about it and choose to cry secretly. Be it a touchy moment, a romance-filled movie or a sad song, these people deeply feel even the slightest of things and start crying easily. As per astrology, here is a list of the very emotional zodiac signs.

Aries

Being an element of fire, Aries seem strong and fierce from their personality but below their sturdy exterior, there lays an extremely sensitive and emotional person that feels the pain of others to the bottom of their heart. People with this zodiac sign quickly react to everything to maintain their headstrong personality but soon after they are outta public places, they cry their heart out quietly, without even telling someone.

Cancer

One of the most sensitive zodiac signs, Cancer people get hurt very easily. They even feel the pain of the animals and are always conscious of their words and actions so that no one can ever get hurt. These people can easily be vulnerable and don’t even let others know about it as well. These people only share their feelings with their close ones and take a lot of time to heal.

Pisces

Pisces are soft-hearted creatures and can get very emotional sometimes. These people feel everything intensely, easily get attached to anyone and cannot take things casually, especially the relationships. Pisces born are helpful people and only want love and understanding from their close ones. When they don’t get the reciprocation of efforts and adoration from their loved ones, they start to overthink a lot and bring out their anger and frustration in the form of crying.

Scorpio

Scorpio-borns are angrily touchy. They will definitely end up in tears whenever they get hurt but they get super angry with that person. They don’t want to hurt others and therefore they never fight or say any bad words to the people. People with this zodiac sign are extremely compassionate, loyal and intense people who expect kind behaviour from everyone. When failing to get so, they feel wounded and use crying as their weapon to get their feelings out.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.