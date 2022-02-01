From Aries to Scorpio: 4 zodiacs who love to argue in a relationship

Every couple squabbles. It's completely normal and part of being in a relationship. However, if you find yourself bickering more than usual, it's natural to wonder, "How much fighting is too much?" Constant conflict avoidance is definitely not the best way to build a long-lasting relationship. It's not uncommon for any of us to pick a fight with those we care about. Despite the fact that some of us appear to be more drawn to debate than others.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who love to argue with their partners when in a relationship.

1. Aries

Ruled by the planted Mars, Aries is always ready for a war. Aries is aggressive and passionate, and they are determined to win even if they know they are in the wrong. They often pick a fight to establish control. They can actually go from 0 – 60 on the anger scale in an astonishingly short amount of time. They have difficulty admitting mistakes, in part because being in a fight brings out this fire sign's competitive side.

2. Taurus

Taurus is the sign that will challenge you on your beliefs and possibly have a few arguments in the process. Their traditional personalities mean they frequently have opposing viewpoints on a wide range of issues, which could lead to conflict in their relationship. They will never mind backing off when it comes to drama.

3. Leo

When it comes to disagreements, Leos are fierce, dramatic, and can be your most formidable adversaries. When things don’t go their way- it tends to create a problem for Leos. Leos are prone to arguing about issues that are personally important to them. This fiery personality enjoys having the upper hand in any situation and isn't afraid to express themselves.

4. Scorpio

They have the ability to quickly escalate a conversation into a heated one. This sign has an aggressive and passionate arguing style, and they have been known to go way below the belt to win a fight. While Scorpio does not seek out fights, they do pick their battles wisely. Scorpio values strategy, so if you find yourself in their battle circle, be prepared to be put in your place.

Every sign can get along better, argue less, and communicate in a healthier way if they pay attention to how they make others feel.

Also Read: From Aquarius to Capricorn: 4 zodiac signs that are emotionally unavailable