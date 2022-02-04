Aries to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are most likely to betray your trust in a relationship

Getting betrayed is one of the most devastating and damaging things that can happen in a person's life. It can lead to emotional distress, anxiety, depression, an increase in risk-taking behaviour and actual physical pain. A partner's infidelity can even change our brain chemistry. While the stars don’t exactly tell us who will betray our trust, they do somehow warn us about some traits of people who could be flaky and noncommittal.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who have a free will to betray others.

1. Aries

As a competitive and dynamic fire sign, Aries act on instinct and are most likely to leave a relationship for a fling. To keep them from looking elsewhere, their partner needs to be on their toes all the time. Romance is a game in which you compete for the affection of others, much like a prize. And their Mars nature causes them to always follow their heart over their head.

2. Gemini

Gemini is the sign most likely to cheat out of all the signs in the zodiac. After all, they are represented by the duality of the twins, so they must be aware of at least two sides of their personality. They are impulsive and needy in a relationship, and if you don't satisfy their need for attention, they won't hesitate to find someone who will.

3. Libra

If a Libra betrays your trust, it's because they're looking for something they don't feel they're getting from their relationship partner. They are also non-confrontational beings who would rather do something in private rather than confront someone about their emotions. They will feel terrible about betraying you, but in order to keep the peace, they will do everything they can to keep it hidden from you.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio is one of the most faithful signs; however, if they betray, they are likely to conceal it. They will love you if you show them the same respect and affection that they show you. However, if they discover that you are taking them for granted or are unfaithful, they will not hesitate to exact their vengeance. Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet of mystery and secrecy. So, when it comes to covering up an affair, Scorpios may be the most skilled.

But at the end of the day, anyone is capable of betraying . Just because these zodiac signs are known for betraying, doesn't mean your partner will cheat at some point. There are numerous other factors that influence whether or not a person will break your trust.

