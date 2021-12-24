Aries to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs that are likely to stay single

We all have that third wheel in our relationship. He or she is as single as one can be and, often, ends up hanging out with a couple, because where else he or she will go? It’s not that they don’t want to be in a relationship but whenever they are either the relationship gets over in a few months or they end up hating their partner. Not to mention, no matter how hard we try to get them hooked, they end up breaking free from the relationship.

Here are 4 zodiac signs that are likely to stay single, according to astrology.

Aries

An Aries is a loner. They are likely to stay single for most of their lives, courtesy of their high expectations and the inability to bond well with a person. No matter how hard they try, one negative vibe from a person and they will part ways. They want to be in a relationship but often end up walking away citing one reason or the other.

Cancer

A Cancer, too, is likely to stay single almost forever. While they are givers in a relationship, what puts them off is the other person’s inability to reciprocate the same. They are soft-hearted people and are left feeling betrayed when their partners take them for granted. This is why, most of the time, they are singles and they might as well make peace with the fact.

Scorpio

It’s no longer than six months that a Scorpio can make their relationship work. They would rather prefer a break-up than to be having to spend their time and lives with a person with whom they don’t resonate. Scorpios are die-hard romantics but they are likely to stay single for most of their lives because of a lack of adjustment.

Taurus

Most people with this zodiac sign want to be the dominant one in a relationship, and due to lack of which they would prefer singledom. A Taurus wants things to be done their way and it’s hard for them to find a partner who would fit in this criterion. This is why they are happy to be single and won’t mind waiting for their better half.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: 2022 Yearly Horoscope Predictions: THIS is what the year has in store for your zodiac sign