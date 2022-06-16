Aries to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs as henpecked husbands who fear their wives

Not every relationship is built on equality, for sometimes strong personalities in a relationship create conflict and the other person bows down to them to keep the peace. This brings us to the topic of henpecked husbands who have a healthy sense of respect for their wives, but also fear them a little. So, take a look at some zodiac signs who tend to be henpecked by their spouses.

Aries

One might mistake henpecked husbands for spouses who do not have a spine. However, this is far from true, as some zodiac signs like Aries would prefer to please their mates rather than igniting a conflict with them. Therefore, they often use the term ‘yes dear’ and strictly follow their wife without considering their own opinion on things.

Taurus

Certain earth signs like Taurus have deep seated insecurities where they always wonder whether their partner would leave them for someone better. Their fear of abandonment causes them to overcompensate by accommodating every want and need of their spouse. This makes them the submissive mate who always listens to their partner.

Aquarius

An Aquarius is often quite conventional in their set of beliefs. They believe that their wife is in charge of the household matters (this could even be a working woman) so they trust the wife to make all the decisions regarding the household. So, they often listen to her instructions when it comes to doing chores or contributing around the house no questions asked. Her authority remains unchallenged.

Libra

As an air sign Libra does not shy away from arguments, but they subscribe to the belief that a happy wife means a happy life. They would give up things that matter to them only to keep the peace as they believe they are on the same team as they are partner. In such cases an air sign requires an equally giving partner to be their wife or else things can seem one sided in their relationship.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

