Aries to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who always spend more than they earn

A lot of people believe that the objective of working is to afford a better life. So, they do use their pay check to improve their standard of living. While this is perfectly acceptable, they can get into trouble if they go overboard with their spending. Sadly, some zodiac signs tend to do exactly this as they have a tendency to spend more than they earn. Take a look at who they are-

Aries

Aries tends to put off expenses, which makes them rely on the next pay check to pay for them. The ability to put off pending bills until the next month ends with them in hot soup many a times. They often take out credit card debt and loans to keep up with their lifestyle. Yet they would never think to compromise or curtail their expenses.

Taurus

You may consider them responsible and dependable, but Taureans always love to live the good life. They adore the finer things in life right from good food to branded clothes. While they do work hard to earn their keep; they are all about luxuries, so they invariably end up spending more than they earn.

Gemini

A lot of Geminis believe in a philosophy that you only live once, so they do all the can to spend their money on things they adore. Although they spend on friends and family as well, they do not save as much as they spend each month. This makes their financial status murky and less than satisfactory.

Virgo

You can always count on a Virgo to pay their bills. They will meticulously plan all their expenses and keep all their commitments; however, they often tend to go overboard when they splurge on themselves as the believe the deserve to pamper themselves. Their frequent spending sprees often leave them with little cash in hand.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

