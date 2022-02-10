Aries to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who are likely to have rocky relationships

The most painful phase of anybody’s life is to go through a rocky relationship. While we all have been there at some point in our lives, there are some people who are most likely to have rocky relationships all their lives.

And it’s not because of their fault but maybe just because their stars don’t favour them much.

So, if you, too, have been having rocky relationships in your life and are left wondering where you are going wrong, astrology might have a role to play.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are likely to have rocky relationships.

Aries

An Aries is the most prone to having rocky relationships. Somehow whatever they do is never enough and they always have rocky relationships which couldn’t last for a long time. Most of the time, their partners complain of them being disinterested in the relationship, however, that’s not the case. They, often, end up getting misunderstood and judged for no reason.

Virgo

Virgos, too, are likely to have rocky relationships all their life until they meet that one person who is made for them. Virgos prefer to suppress their feelings and this is why they are often misunderstood. While they put their best in their relationship but somehow nothing seems to work in their favour.

Gemini

A Gemini also is very likely to have rocky relationships. Geminis are not that expressive and this is why they are, often, misunderstood. They prefer to keep their feelings to themselves because they think this is what true love is. However, in the end, they just get to see their partner’s dislike towards them.

Taurus

While Taurus gives their all in a relationship, they still end up with rocky relationships. Taurus never hesitate in confessing their love and expressing it, however, still, their partner tends to fill a void in the relationship. They make their partner feel special and are always on the lookout for ways to show their love in unique ways. That said, they are being judged for not showing their real self and a rocky relationship is all they get in the end.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

