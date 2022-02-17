Aries to Taurus: 4 Zodiac signs who can never be loyal

Loyalty is a virtue that not many possess. So, no matter what you do, there are some people who can never be loyal to you. Even if you move mountains for them, they might still end up choosing themselves over you. So, before you feel bad for them not living up to your expectations, remember it's the way they are.

If you are wondering what makes them so, astrology may have a role to play in it. Here are 4 zodiac signs who can never be loyal, according to astrology.

Aries

An Aries is most likely to serve its own purpose. They will betray you whenever they want to and without giving it a second thought. Aries can be extremely selfish at times and all they will be concerned about will be their own benefits. So, if you have helped an Aries in your life, don’t expect the same from them.

Capricorn

A Capricorn is also very likely to betray you. Their loyalty is always related to a few and as far as others are concerned, they will never think twice before betraying them. So, if you know a Capricorn don’t expect much from them.

Scorpio

Scorpios are also most likely to betray you. They will never be loyal to people except for their friends and family. It’s sometimes hard to find out whether a Scorpio really considers you a friend because they can appear extremely sweet on the outside, however, it’s their actions that will show you the reality. So, before you blindly trust a Scorpio make sure they feel the same for you.

Taurus

A Taurus is also one of those zodiac signs who can never be loyal until and unless they want to. People with this zodiac sign are mostly money-minded. They seek their own benefits and without which it may be hard for them to stay with a person. They will always choose benefits and advantages over a person.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

