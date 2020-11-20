Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo: These are the TV shows you need to binge watch based on your zodiac sign

Binge watching TV series on Netflix is the new normal, especially during the pandemic. As you are stuck indoors and your social life is limited to your living room. With plenty of shows to watch on Netflix, these are the TV shows you need to watch based on your zodiac sign.

As we approach the winter season, it is time to get cosy in our blankets, get some munchies, hot chocolate and put on our favourite Netflix show to binge watch. It is the season to get jolly and while we are stuck inside our rooms because of the coronavirus, there’s no better time to binge watch TV shows.

Consider turning to astrology and let that be the guide to give you the perfect show to get you hooked based on your personality traits, likes and dislikes. If you are curious to know what is the right pick for you then read on.

Aries - Friends

Aries is known to make friends easily and enjoy a light banter with friends often. They would love Friends as it is more light-hearted, comedy and full of drama.

Taurus - The Crown

The luxury loving zodiac sign would love this show, it is based on the life of Queen Elizabeth II. This drama fueled lavish series is a little slow paced and eccentric for a Taurian to get absolutely hooked.

Gemini - Schitt’s Creek

Gemini would love a sitcom and comedy shows. They want something light and funny and this show is tailor made for a Gemini to fall in love with. A married couple goes bankrupt and remains in a town called Schitt’s Creek.

Cancer - Queer Eye

Cancerians would prefer something that would stir up their emotions and this show does that. This soul stirring series is apt for a Cancerian as it is thoughtful, heartfelt, creative, deep and unique.

Leo - The Queen’s Gambit

Leos are super confident and they want to be the best at everything they do. This show revolves around the life of Beth Harmon who struggles with an addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world.

