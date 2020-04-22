Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Here’s what SCARES your zodiac sign the most

Here are some of the things that scare your zodiac sign the most, according to astrology. Take a look!

We all are afraid of something or the other. You might not admit it but it is something that is always there inside of us. It’s part of our natural intuition to have fear so that we can keep ourselves safe. This fear is normal and healthy. It keeps us aware of our surroundings and helps us make safe decisions. But did you know that there is a connection between your fears and zodiac sign?

If you follow astrology, you must have read plenty about the good traits of your zodiac sign. But it is not limited to that. Of course, there is nothing better than the confirmation that you’re a great person, which we know you are. But astrology can’t be all accolades; you should also know about the other side which tells us about our fears and insecurities. The more aware you become of your fears, the better you will handle yourself.

On that note, let's look at the fears and insecurities you might have as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

An Aries has a fear of losing people. They might hate losing a fight but losing a friend is a much more daunting thing for them. The thought of being forgotten is one that they struggle with the most.

Taurus

Taurus loves their comfort and stability, anything that interrupts this makes them scared. A Taurus loves finer things in life which comes from financial stability. Nothing scares them more than financial instability.

Gemini

If you’re a Gemini, then you’re probably very intellectual and like connecting with people. A Gemini fears the idea of being left alone by others.

Cancer

Cancerians are loving, cautious and overly emotional. They don’t let too many people close to them and only trust their closest friends and family. Their biggest fear stems from this – fear of rejection. They fear that the person they trust the most is going to abandon them.

Leo

Leos love to be the centre of attention and are great leaders. The most common fear of a Leo is being ignored or invisible. They may look like they have everything together but they might not be showing how they really feel.

Virgo

Virgos are perfectionists who are extremely reliable and critical. Their biggest fear is being unable to live up to their own expectations, which majorly comes from their constant need to have everything in place.

Libra

Libras are extremely romantic, passionate, intelligent and loving human beings. They like to make logical decisions. They fear nothing more than making a wrong decision, which sometimes leads to anxiety, overthinking and paranoia.

Scorpio

Scorpios are deep and complex people. They find it hard to fully express their feelings and they are extremely cautious. This is because of their fear that people will leave them at some point in their lives. They are also afraid of losing their individuality in a relationship.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are optimistic, explorers, good-humoured and straightforward people. They love their independence and they are afraid to lose that. The fear of being trapped in a lifestyle where they will have to change or control themselves scares them the most.

Capricorn

The biggest fear of a Capricorn is that of failing and not achieving their goals. They are business-minded people and highly ambitious, which is why they feel less proud of their accomplishments or blame themselves if things go wrong.

Aquarius

Aquarius is an independent sign. Aquarius people don't enjoy the thought of being tied down. Their biggest fear is losing their individuality. Their independent streak makes it difficult for them to compromise or commit. They feel happier when they are able to live by their own set of rules.

Pisces

Pisces people are sympathetic, compassionate and selfless. They connect with others with all their heart, but when someone rejects them, they can be devastated. You may have guessed it already, but Pisces’s greatest fear in life is the fear of rejection. This insecurity and fear sometimes lead to low self-esteem and doubt.

ALSO READ: Top 7 zodiac signs that are most likely to be famous according to astrology

ALSO READ: THESE are the most shopaholic people based on the zodiac signs

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×