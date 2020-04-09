Aries, Taurus, Gemini: THIS is what each zodiac signs likes to do during social distancing

Social distancing has left us all bored with limited social interacting and we're all looking for things to do and keep us going during this time.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a full-fledged lockdown in the country and left us all trapped inside our homes in an attempt to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. We're all staying home and trying our best to avoid going out or coming in contact with other people and staying quarantined at home. But this also means that we have to practice social distancing so, we can't even go out for social events or meet our friends and relatives in order to avoid contracting coronavirus.



We have to practice social distancing even with people who show no symptoms of coronavirus and have not come in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a preventive measure that everyone is taking as this virus is very contagious and has an incubation period of up to 2 weeks which is why it is spreading at a high speed. Here is what each zodiac sign likes to do during social distancing.

1. Aries

People from this zodiac sign know how to enjoy their own company and use this time to have a mini-vacation and analyse everything.

2. Taurus

Being trapped inside the house is no fun for you but you have to keep yourself busy and entertained and this is why you keep looking for new things to do.

3. Gemini

Being the social butterfly that you are, it's very difficult to keep yourself going without any social interaction and this is why people from this sign use this time to video call their friends and become active on social networking sites.

4. Cancer

People from this sign are known to be homely and enjoy being by themselves. They find joy in little things like redecorating their home or watching a movie or doing something creative.

5. Leo

Leos have no problems with spending all their time in bed in their pyjamas doing practically nothing. They love having some time to themselves to be lazy.

6. Virgo

They happen to be very unpredictable but they also love to sleep in till late. They love using their free time to catch up on some sleep that they missed out on.

7. Libra

While they do happen to be calm and kind, they don't really like the idea of being around too many people and social distancing and home quarantine is a blissful time for them when they can just catch up on shows and series and spend some alone time.

8. Scorpio

They need something mysterious and thrilling to keep them busy during this time and try to find a few shows and movies to keep you interested.

9. Sagittarius

You can't keep going without doing something to keep your mind stimulated and you try to do some reading or homework or solve some puzzles or work on quizzes to keep you going.

10. Capricorn

They love taking this time to relax and take a break from everything. They love catching up on some new show or just sleeping in and taking a break from work.

11. Aquarius

They love doing something productive and being helpful during this time so chances are that they're taking online classes and helping people out.

12. Pisces

They love getting creative during their free time and they use this time to enhance their creative skills and make their lives more exciting.

