Aries, Taurus, Virgo: THESE zodiac signs take revenge on their exes

Being in a relationship is a beautiful thing altogether. But sometimes a relationship doesn't work out well, and people part their ways. While some people part their way mutually, others have a nasty breakup. That relationship not only breaks their heart, but it also breaks them. They take a while to get back on their own. And when they get back on their own, the first thing that they do is take revenge on their ex.

Scorpio:

Scorpios cannot handle lies and betrayal. That's the worst you can do to them. So if you have betrayed them, then you can be sure that Scorpio will be out for revenge. It won't happen right away, but when their revenge happens, it will be perfect in its devious way.

Aries:

Being a fire sign, Aries has a bad temper. So if they get angry at their ex for doing something horrible, then there's going to be revenge that one cannot even imagine. The revenge won't harm the ex physically, but it will surely harm them more emotionally and mentally. Ruining their reputation on social media and making it difficult for them to be in other's good books, is something that Aries is capable of doing with their ex.

Aquarius:

If Aquarius goes through a bad breakup, revenge is definitely on the cards. When they go after revenge, it will be unexpected and creative. They might do something that will haunt their ex for a long time.

Taurus:

Taurus puts in a lot of effort when it comes to taking revenge. They will not harm their ex instantly, they will make their ex fall in love with them all over again, and then dump them. The goal is to cause way more pain for the ex.

Virgo:

Virgos are intelligent, and if they want revenge, they're going to figure out the perfect way for their ex. Virgo may act as if their ex did them a favour by breaking up with them, and will be so unemotional and removed that their ex will question if this zodiac sign ever had feelings for them.

