Aries, Taurus, Virgo: THIS is your Pokemon SPIRIT ANIMAL based on your zodiac sign

Your zodiac sign can tell you which Pocket Monster is closest to your personality. Check it out!

For every 90s kid, one show that managed to leave a mark was Pokemon. The show that revolved around the cute and cuddly yet fierce pocket monsters is something everybody wished was real at some point in time. A couple of years ago, the popular mobile game Pokemon Go also went viral with everybody becoming obsessed with the characters yet again. Bringing back this 90s trend, check out which Pokemon you most relate to, based on your birth month!

Aries - Charmander

Since you are ruled by Mars, it is not hard to believe that Charmander is your spirit animal. You are just as fierce, cute and fiery, impatient, love taking risks and extremely loyal just like this Pokemon is!

Taurus - Jigglypuff

Just like this Pokemon, you too are known to cast a spell on those around you and are associated with the qualities of love and beauty. You are also known as the happy, comforting person and have the ability to see the upside of everything, just like this Pokemon.

Gemini - Doduo

Much like this Pokemon, you too have two brains and each one functions differently. While you are always one step ahead, you are extremely stubborn and always one step ahead of everything and everybody else.

Cancer - Psyduck

Just like this Pokemon, you too seem to have psychic abilities and are ruled by the constantly changing and evolving moon. You constantly feel a sense of deja-vu and feel like you could have predicted the situation and known what is happening.

Leo - Pikachu

A natural-born leader, you share most qualities with Pikachu. You are not just a loyal friend, but also radiate happiness, extremely witty, funny and can instantly cheer people up - an ability everybody looks for!

Virgo - Meowth

Your spirit Pokemon is this incredibly tiny cat because like Meowth, you too like to keep your social circle small, are extremely ambitious and a perfectionist. You also don't trust people very easily, need constant appreciation and are extremely critical of everything and everybody around you.

Libra - Evee

Ruled by Venus just like this Pokemon, you are all about beauty and love. You have an extremely sweet personality that makes most people like you but at the core you are a fighter, just like this one!

Capricorn - Cubone

Like this Pokemon, you are known for your resilient nature and your ability to stand straight even during the toughest times. Extremely devoted to those you love, you are a fighter and are always willing to battle for what you believe in.

Scorpio - Mewto

You are very much like this Pokemon because of your ability to feel everything extremely intensely. You are also extremely protective of the ones closest to you, a real badass and somebody who doesn't trust easily. You may also possess slight psychic abilities.

Sagittarius - Squirtle

Like Squirtle, you too can be extremely goofy and playful while being rebellious at the same time. You are extremely loyal and trustworthy and a natural-born leader, making you a tough nut to crack.

Aquarius - Bulbasaur

You have the ability to always make the place a great one to be in with your vibe, just like Bulbasaur. You are also extremely sensitive, always ready to help and have an extremely calming personality as a whole.

Pisces - Poliwag

You are great at hiding your own feelings just like Poliwag. You have a pure heart, a dreamy nature, can't stop overthinking and have an incredibly ability to make people happy and cheer them up, just like this Pokemon.

