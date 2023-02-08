Aries to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs That Lack Emotion And Have No Feelings

Some people don't seem to be able to experience happiness, grief, or love. Simply said, they don't seem to respond to any emotion they have been exposed to, whether it has to do with their own life or someone else's. They just try to accept the facts of the situation, often shutting themselves off and refraining from showing any emotion that can give them the impression of being heartless and emotionless. When someone comes to them with their suffering or sadness, they become emotionally numb and morph into people who feel nothing. They are simply so much better equipped than others to undertake the task of suppressing their emotions.

1. Aries

Aries have always valued themselves from the start and are quite open-minded and practical. No matter how dire a circumstance, they would always prioritize their mental well-being, which could create the impression that they have cold hearts. The emotional instability that characterizes Aries can either burst continuously or be controlled and tamed via the technique of internal absence of feelings.

2. Scorpio

Scorpios are the most difficult to crack when it comes to understanding what is genuinely going on in their minds. Not only do they not trust anyone, but they also don't want other people to know what's going on inside their thoughts. As a result of this propensity, they may appear to be quite practical and unsympathetic. Due to their extreme fear, those born under this water sign would construct a wall around themselves so that no emotion may readily flow through.

3. Capricorn

Capricorns cannot stand emotional pain, so they master the emotional void as a coping mechanism. They value their own company and love being by themselves, so when faced with a challenge, they may come across as cold and aloof. Additionally, they often conceal their emotions out of fear that not doing so will make them look weak.

4. Aquarius

Because they have such strong opinions, they often express themselves intellectually rather than emotionally. So, when you need somebody to weep around, don't go to an Aquarian since they will evaluate the problem logically, coming off as cold and heartless. It can be unsettling for family and friends to see them acting emotionally numb too, and preferring to keep their feelings to themselves.

The aforementioned zodiac signs prioritize mental stability and peace first, and if all goes well, they will then pay attention to anything outside of their realm of understanding. For these people, it's all a cold desert of nothingness and goodbye emotional pretense.